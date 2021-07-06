Business

PathStore unveils RT-PCR test at ₹299

PathStore of France has introduced COVID-19 RT-PCR test in India at ₹299, which is expected to lead to a price correction within the diagnostic industry, the company said.

The company said there would be an overall savings of over $2-5 billion if the testing rates are brought down nationally.

The company said it has established a laboratory, which is capable of handling 1 lakh samples a day, by 500 staff trained by Mayo Clinic, USA.

Earlier in 2020, PathStore’s parent company GeneStore France in a JV with SpiceHealth, had introduced RT-PCR mobile laboratories with ₹499 testing service. GeneStore exited the JV partnership in January 2021.


