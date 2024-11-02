Pathfinder Global to enable 1 lakh retailers to compete with online giants via AI, digital tool intervention

With e-commerce companies growing fast by acquiring customers through their technological edge, brick and mortar stores and Kiranas are undergoing significant shift, driven by advancements in AI and digital tools that are empowering them to compete effectively with the former.

Amid this transformation, retail tech company Pathfinder Global is aiming to onboard 100,000 retailers across India and abroad by 2025, the company’s CEO Sadique Ahmed said in an interview.

“Our goal is to empower brands with data-driven insights that boost profitability and customer satisfaction, allowing them to thrive in a competitive landscape,” he said.

To address the challenges posed by e-commerce, Pathfinder launched the Rappo platform, enabling smaller retailers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to offer online ordering while maintaining control over customer relationships.

“With Rappo, we are not just digitising retail; we are democratising it. This initiative allows local retailers to compete effectively without the burden of high aggregator fees,” he said.

As AI-driven technology reshapes the retail landscape, Mr Ahmed emphasised its critical role in helping physical stores adapt and remain competitive against online giants.

“AI tools enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and personalise shopping experiences, enabling even the smallest retailers to provide the conveniences that online platforms offer,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Pathfinder plans to build a network, onboarding 140 new partners to engage 20,000 to 25,000 retailers, he said.

The company plans scaling from 100,000 to 1 million retailers within three years, supported by a subscription model of $1 per day per retailer.

For sustainability Mr. Ahmed said the AI platforms can provide tools to reduce environmental impact through initiatives like EV-based delivery options.

Transparency offered through AI reportedly saves 12-15% on operational costs, with some clients reporting up to a 30% reduction in expenses, he said.

The company, established in 2000, has evolved from a systems integration firm in the UK to a pivotal player in India’s retail technology space, managing over 10,000 point-of-sale systems in approximately 200 malls and 40 airports, enabling landlords to get their dues from revenue share agreements with retailer tenants through tech intervention.

It is also enhancing operational efficiency and transparency for retailers.

As Pathfinder prepares for a direct listing on the National Stock Exchange, it said the convergence of AI with traditional retail operations would bridge the gap between digital convenience and in-store experiences, positioning both retailers and consumers for success in a digital-first world.

