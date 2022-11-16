Passengers travelling in trains can now customise food menu on IRCTC

November 16, 2022 02:22 am | Updated November 15, 2022 11:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Currently, IRCTC has to get the menus, comprising mostly of standardised food items and beverages, approved by the Railway Board before it can introduce them in trains

Yuthika Bhargava

Workers packing sandwiches at the IRCTC’s central Kitchen in Noida. File. | Photo Credit: RAMESH SHARMA

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) now has the flexibility to customise the food menu by including regional cuisines and seasonal food as well as serve food suitable for diabetics, babies and health conscious passengers, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To improve catering services on trains, the Ministry of Railways has decided to give IRCTC flexibility to customise the menu so as to include the items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, health food options including millet based local products, etc.,” an official statement said.

Currently, IRCTC has to get the menus, comprising mostly of standardised food items and beverages, approved by the Railway Board before it can introduce them in trains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For prepaid trains, in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare, the menu will be decided by IRCTC within the tariff already notified. In addition, sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will also be permitted in these prepaid trains. “Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by IRCTC,” it said.

For other Mail/Express trains, menu of budget segment items like standard meals shall be decided by IRCTC within the fixed tariff already notified. However, menu and tariff of Janta Meals will remain unchanged.

Trending

  1. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  2. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  5. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them

IRCTC needs to ensure that quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

railway

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US