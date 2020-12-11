Passenger vehicle wholesale numbers up by nearly 13% in November: SIAM

NEW DELHI

11 December 2020 12:45 IST

It was primarily on account of the festive season, says industry body

Wholesale passenger vehicle sales rose 12.73% in November driven by festive season, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

As per data shared by the industry body, passenger vehicle dispatches to the dealers by original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) stood at 2,85,367 units in the last month, up from 2,53,139 in same period a year ago.

As per figures shared by by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) earlier this week, retail sales for passenger vehicles were up 4.17% to 2,91,001 units.

“We have witnessed an increase in wholesale numbers in the month of November, where passenger vehicles grew by 12.73% and two-wheelers by 13.43% over the corresponding month of last year, primarily on account of the festive season,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.

Wholesales of two-wheelers also increased to 16,00,379 units from 14,10,939 units in the year ago month. However, in contrast, the retail sales fell 21.40% during the month to 14,13,378 units.

“The retail sales of two-wheelers lags behind the wholesale sales numbers but would even out over a period, as OEMs engage with their dealers. While the festive season brought back some fervour in specific segments, the overall economic scenario would determine the industry’s performance going forward,” Mr. Menon said.

As per data shared by SIAM, sales of cars were up 10.50% to 1,70,418 units, while that of utility vehicles was up 17.16% to 1,03,525 units and van sales rose 8.23% to 11,424 units.

Likewise, in two-wheelers, sales of scooters were up 9.29% to 5,02,561 units, while motorcycle sales rose 14.90% to 10,26,705 units.

Overall, wholesale sales of vehicles across categories — passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles — rose 11% to 19,09,372 units. Sales of commercial vehicles, which are now released by SIAM quarterly, are not included in this.