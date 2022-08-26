Passenger vehicle sales to remain in fast lane in August: report

However, tractor volumes are likely to decline due to subdued sentiment caused by an uneven spread of monsoons and lower Kharif sowing acreage

PTI New Delhi
August 26, 2022 19:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Among OEMs, Emkay Global estimates domestic volumes to grow by 75% year-on-year for Mahindra & Mahindra. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Passenger vehicle sales are expected to be robust in August on account of large pending orders with various companies and production ramp up, according to a report.

Besides, two-wheeler volumes are also expected to improve, owing to festive demand and inventory build-up with dealers, according to brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Among OEMs, we estimate domestic volumes to grow by 75% year-on-year for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), 66% for Tata Motors and by 36% for Maruti Suzuki," the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The volume tally for M&M and Maruti Suzuki would further pick up in September, with commencement of dispatches of new products (Scorpio-N for M&M and Grand Vitara for Maruti Suzuki), it added.

In the two-wheeler space, Emkay Global expects domestic volumes to improve by 59% YoY for Royal Enfield, 19% for TVS Motor, 17% for Bajaj Auto and 9% for Hero Moto Corp.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Besides, commercial vehicles should uphold the uptrend, with robust growth in the passenger and cargo segments, it noted.

However, tractor volumes are likely to decline due to subdued sentiment caused by an uneven spread of monsoons and lower Kharif sowing acreage, the brokerage firm stated.

"Geographical spread of monsoons continues to be a concern for states such as U.P., Bihar and Jharkhand. As of August 19, Kharif sowing is 2% below last year’s, with 8% lower rice sowing," it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app