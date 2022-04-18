JUST IN
- 4 mins Passenger vehicle exports from India rise 43% in FY22; Maruti Suzuki leads segment
- 10 mins States need to reset spending, cut freebies: SBI report
- 16 mins Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug
- 32 mins Ashok Leyland inks pact with Mahindra First Choice for hybrid ecosystem in used CV business
- 51 mins China Q1 GDP tops forecast, but March weakness raises outlook risks
- 55 mins Lexus India opens sixth guest experience centre
- 1 hr Oil slips on China demand fears, supply worries limit losses
- 1 hr N. Sankar – A born leader
- 3 hrs Rupee slips 6 paise to 76.25 against U.S. dollar
- 3 hrs Sensex plunges 1,172 points as Infosys, HDFC twins play spoilsport
- 3 hrs ED attaches Amway India’s assets worth ₹757.77 crore
- 4 hrs Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by 1.9%
- 5 hrs Explained | ‘Poison pill’ and other corporate defence mechanisms to prevent hostile takeovers
- 6 hrs Wholesale price inflation accelerated to 14.55% in March
- China's GDP grew at 4.8% in Q1 amid COVID-19 surge