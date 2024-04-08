Passenger traffic up 12.5% at Mangaluru International Airport in 2023-24

April 08, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Passenger traffic witnessed 12.5% growth and air traffic movements were up 4.4% at Mangaluru International Airport during 2023-24.

The airport handled 20.18 lakh passengers in the last financial year as against 17.94 lakh passengers in the previous fiscal (2022-23). The number of domestic travellers was 14.08 lakh and international travellers was 6.10 lakh. Domestic travellers increased by 16.5% and international travellers handled was up 4.2%.

The air traffic movements (ATMs) were up from 14,475 movements in 2022-23 to 15,113 movements during 2023-24, registering 4.4% growth.

The general aviation (chartered flights) grew 37.7% in the last financial year where the airport handled 365 flights, which was 100 more than what the airport handled in financial year 2022-23.

The increase in domestic ATMs despite the multiple challenges that airlines operating to the airport faced was an impressive 11.7%. More passengers travelled internationally despite a fall in overseas ATMs.

The highlight of domestic and international travel came in December 2023 where the airport handled a record 2.03 lakh passengers, which is the highest ever single month movement of passengers at the airport.

On the ATM front, the airport handled a record 1,550 ATMs in March 2024, the highest monthly movement. This was primarily due to a move by an airline to use more ATRs instead of Airbus on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector.

Boeing 737 Max on Mangaluru-Chennai route

Air India Express has employed a narrow-bodied aircraft (Boeing 737 Max) for one-way through connectivity between Chennai and Mangaluru via Bengaluru in the summer schedule that got underway on March 31.

IX 782 will depart from Chennai at 9.45 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 10.40 a.m. This flight will depart Bengaluru as IX 782 at 11.15 a.m. and reach Mangaluru at 12.15 p.m.

IndiGo is operating two direct flights daily to Chennai using ATRs.