Partha Pratim Sengupta takes charge as MD, CEO of Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Ltd. has announced that Partha Pratim Sengupta has taken charge as Managing Director & CEO of the bank, effective November 1.

He has led large businesses in various domains including business, credit, and technology. Ratan Kumar Kesh, who was presiding as the interim MD & CEO of the bank since July 10, 2024, will resume his role as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, with the joining of Mr. Sengupta, the bank said.

From 2020 to 2022, Mr. Sengupta was MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank. He has spent over three decades at State Bank of India, including being the DMD & Chief Credit Officer. He has also held Non-Executive Director roles at Yes Bank, ARCIL, Universal Sompo, and Unity Small Finance Bank, the bank said in a statement.

