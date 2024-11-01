ADVERTISEMENT

Partha Pratim Sengupta takes charge as MD, CEO of Bandhan Bank

Published - November 01, 2024 06:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Partha Pratim Sengupta | Photo Credit: SUPPLIED PIC

Bandhan Bank Ltd. has announced that Partha Pratim Sengupta has taken charge as Managing Director & CEO of the bank, effective November 1.

He has led large businesses in various domains including business, credit, and technology. Ratan Kumar Kesh, who was presiding as the interim MD & CEO of the bank since July 10, 2024, will resume his role as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, with the joining of Mr. Sengupta, the bank said.

From 2020 to 2022, Mr. Sengupta was MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank. He has spent over three decades at State Bank of India, including being the DMD & Chief Credit Officer. He has also held Non-Executive Director roles at Yes Bank, ARCIL, Universal Sompo, and Unity Small Finance Bank, the bank said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US