Parryware unveils digital platform for buyers

Parryware, one of the largest manufacturers of sanitaryware products, has rolled out a digital platform for buying bathroom products.
‘Parryware safe-buy,’ the online platform, has been created to provide consumers with a digital solution to explore, indulge and buy Parryware products from the comfort of their homes or workspaces.
The COVID-19 pandemic had caused a big impact on the consumer buying behaviour. Safety is the top- most priority for customers now, when it comes to shopping. To help them overcome the concern, Parryware came out with the solution to provide a completely seamless service to its customers on wide range of products and services, said K.E. Ranganathan, managing director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd.
The platform allows the users to connect with their nearest Parryware retail partners, contact product specialists to address any bathroom-related queries over audio or video call and reach out to Parryware- trained technicians or their nearest plumbing technicians for any of their bathroom-related repairs or instalations, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath