Parryware unveils digital platform for buyers

Parryware, one of the largest manufacturers of sanitaryware products, has rolled out a digital platform for buying bathroom products.

‘Parryware safe-buy,’ the online platform, has been created to provide consumers with a digital solution to explore, indulge and buy Parryware products from the comfort of their homes or workspaces.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused a big impact on the consumer buying behaviour. Safety is the top- most priority for customers now, when it comes to shopping. To help them overcome the concern, Parryware came out with the solution to provide a completely seamless service to its customers on wide range of products and services, said K.E. Ranganathan, managing director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd.

The platform allows the users to connect with their nearest Parryware retail partners, contact product specialists to address any bathroom-related queries over audio or video call and reach out to Parryware- trained technicians or their nearest plumbing technicians for any of their bathroom-related repairs or instalations, he said.