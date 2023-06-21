Parry Enterprises ties up with Memsift Innovations to set up membrane unit

June 21, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Parry Enterprises India Ltd, (PEIL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Memsift Innovations to establish a facility to produce up to 1.2 million square metre of high-quality membranes annually.

This would cater to the growing demand for Memsift’s technologies across various industries, including chemical, pump and paper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor/microelectronics and food and beverage, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

The collaboration aims at revolutionalising membrane manufacturing and the water industry as a whole by leveraging Memsift’s expertise and PEIL’s resources and market presence.

It may also play a crucial role in meeting the escalating demand for membranes in the Indian water treatment sector, enabling the provision of clean and safe water to communities across the country.

As part of the agreement, PEIL will provide critical manufacturing infrastructure and logistical support, while Memsift Innovations will share its advanced membrane manufacturing know-how and proprietary technologies.

However, details about the investment pattern, timeline and location of the plant were not disclosed.

