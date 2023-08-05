Parry Enterprises eyes sevenfold growth in turnover to ₹3,000 cr.

August 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Parry Enterprises India Ltd. (earlier Parry Trading Co.) is preparing to step into unchartered territory to achieve a turnover of ₹3,000 crore in the next couple of years from the current ₹400 crore, according to a top official.

“We have a mandate to grow big,” said PEIL Business Head Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra in an interaction with The Hindu.

“The opportunity is huge. Having been in the business for long, we have scratched only the surface and it is time to explode,” Mr. Mohapatra added.

Currently, PEIL is evaluating several products internally such as making fabrics for airbags, vests and personal protection gear for Defence, poly textile for radial tyres and inverters besides milk powder, bread and breakfast cereals, among others.

“The list goes on and on. These products will be unveiled soon. They are premium products and hence, the prices will be slightly on the higher side,” he said.

According to him, PEIL will serve breakfast menu sourced from a third party. It is being test marketed in Chennai under the brand name Morning Bouquet.

Housed in the iconic Dare House Complex in Parrys Corner, PEIL was incorporated by the ₹74,220-crore Murugappa group in 1990. It has three business verticals viz. polynet, food and travels.

The 38-year-old Polynet unit deals in extruded nets and knitted fabrics under the Tuflex brand name while the food unit has been trading intermediary products and packaged drinking water for 33 years. The travels unit has been in existence for 75 years while the membrane business was floated recently.

“Currently, these businesses contribute roughly about ₹400 crore to the topline and have 600 employees,” Mr. Mohapatra added.

“With the implementation of new ideas and the launch of new products and services, we can easily touch ₹3,000 crore in two years. Plans are also on to hire 1,500 to 2,000 people,” he said.

Right now, all these businesses are operating under PEIL brand. Going forward, they will be branched into separate companies headed by different persons, he disclosed.

Admitting that brand awareness was the key to take Parry Travels to the next level, he said currently the Murugappa group accounted for 70% of the clientele, followed by corporates and public. This ratio would be reversed in two years with the introduction of new custom-made tour packages such as adventure tourism or hiking.

PEIL has also embraced digital technology in a big way to create awareness among the public about its food and travel businesses.

Stating they required large capex to achieve this huge target, he said it will be met either through internal accruals or external funding. Then, there will be some inorganic growth too.