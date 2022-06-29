Parle Products expands Parle G range

Parle Products Ltd. said it has expanded the portfolio of its brands Parle G and Kismi with two new offerings - Parle G Oats & Berries and Parle G Kismi Cinnamon biscuits. With a focused distribution approach, the company is strengthening its foothold in the biscuit industry with innovative offerings at affordable rates to tap newer consumers, it said.

The product will fill the gap of an affordable health biscuit available for a price pack of ₹10, thereby providing a healthy and inexpensive alternative for health-conscious consumers, it added.

“Parle G Oats & Berries biscuits will continue the role of being the nationwide tea-time companion like Parle -G, by being an exciting and nourishing alternative,” the company said in a statement.

Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products , said, “Consumers today think about health and wellness on a deeper level and are mindful of what they consume. While the healthy foods segment has seen a huge demand over the past two years, it largely caters to economically higher class consumers.”

“Sighting the deficit and the huge consumer need in this category, our Oats & Berries biscuits will be a trusted product for all conscious consumers,” he added.