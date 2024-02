February 12, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hospitality company Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd.’s shares on Monday got listed at over 20% premium at a price of ₹187 on the BSE as compared to the issue price of ₹155 per share.

Having the touched the day’s high of ₹233.50 and day’s low of ₹170.15, the stock closed at ₹203.45 on the BSE, thus gaining 31.26% over the issue price and 8.8% from the listing (opening) price.