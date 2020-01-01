Business

Park Hotels files papers for ₹1,000-cr. IPO

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has filed the draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering worth ₹1,000 crore, comprising fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹600 crore by entities including Apeejay Surrendra Trust, Apeejay Pvt. Ltd., Apeejay House Pvt. Ltd. and RECP IV Park Hotel Investors.

A company statement said it was one of India’s top 10 hospitality firms in the upscale segment through ‘The Park’ brand.

It added that the firm owned and operated, as also managed, 22 hotels in 15 cities with 1,937 rooms.

