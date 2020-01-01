Park Hotels files papers for ₹1,000-cr. IPO

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has filed the draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering worth ₹1,000 crore, comprising fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹600 crore by entities including Apeejay Surrendra Trust, Apeejay Pvt. Ltd., Apeejay House Pvt. Ltd. and RECP IV Park Hotel Investors.
A company statement said it was one of India’s top 10 hospitality firms in the upscale segment through ‘The Park’ brand.
It added that the firm owned and operated, as also managed, 22 hotels in 15 cities with 1,937 rooms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.