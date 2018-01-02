Parekh takes helm at Infosys

Salil Parekh, who was named CEO and managing director of Infosys on December 2, 2017, took charge on Tuesday.

Mr. Parekh, 53, said he would primarily focus on helping clients “digitally revinvent” themselves for sustained growth.

He addressed employees of Infosys after taking over from Vishal Sikka, who resigned following a public spat with co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on issues of poor corporate governance and irregularities in the acquisition of an Israeli firm.

A spokesperson for Infosys said they would not issue a statement on the contents of the speech, but confirmed that he addressed employees.

“This year is off to a great start as I begin my journey as CEO of the company,” Mr. Parekh said, according to a source privy to the information. “I am excited to lead the company on its path of helping the clients digitally reinvent themselves for sustained business growth. This area has a great scope for each of us to put forth our best. We will work together to accelerate our transformations. We can fulfil this role by being ready for the future and re-skilling ourselves,” Mr. Parekh had said.

Mr. Parekh was one of the five deputy CEOs at Capgemini and also served as the executive chairman of Capgemini India and Capgemini U.S. LLC since February 2017.

He is the second outsider to take up the CEO’s job in Infosys after Mr. Sikka.

“Salil brings with him years of exemplary experience in various fields, and his skills expertise and leadership abilities are complimentary to ours as an organisation,” said Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and non-executive chairman of the Infosys board.

“We are hopeful that this combination is highly successful and look forward to partnering with him on this journey,” Mr. Nilekani said in a statement to employees on December 29, 2017.