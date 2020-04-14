Parekh for easing 90-day NPA deadline norm

HDFC Ltd. chairman Deepak Parekh has suggested a relaxation in non-performing assets (NPA) classification to a period of six months.

Instead of 90 days, a loan should be classified as NPA if repayment is due for 180 days, he said, speaking at a knowledge series webinar organised jointly by real estate industry bodies NAREDCO and CREDAI.

He also suggested that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approve one-time restructuring of loans.

“It is a better solution to renegotiate payment timelines rather than getting into a legal tangle of force majeure. Unwinding from this legal mess will be very painful,” he said.

Mr. Parekh also said despite the rate cut by RBI, bond yields had not fallen as the markets expected that the government would soon intervene for funding.

He also said since banks were averse to risks, recommendations had been made to the RBI to directly purchase corporate bonds/commercial papers, as primary markets had died down.

“All this, is for a short period of time. RBI needs to act quickly,” he said.

“We don’t need to be gloomy. Firstly, we have enough foreign reserves. India is one of the top countries receiving foreign funds from NRIs. This helps to balance our currency,” he said. Mr. Parekh advised real estate developers to liquidate unsold inventory to generate funds rather than going for costly borrowings to deal with the COVID-19 crises.

As per a recent report by JLL, developers are sitting on unsold inventory worth ₹3,70,000 crore.

“A bit of compromise in the prices by developers will revive the real estate sector on demand stimulus in the next six months. Buyers who are in liquidity should buy properties now and the inventories will be available on good price,” Mr. Parekh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the developers’ bodies.

“Post the lockdown scenario, it won’t be a situation where the entire work force would want to work from home. People would still need to meet others; so in the long run, the demand for commercial real estate will not evaporate,” he said.

Mr. Parekh has asked State governments to waive stamp duty for a limited time period to help revive demand.