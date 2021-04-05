Business

Parag Milk Foods to raise ₹316 cr.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd., a dairy-FMCG company, plans to raise ₹316 crore by way of preferential issue of equity shares, convertible warrants and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB). International Finance Corporation (IFC) has proposed to invest up to ₹155 crore in equity shares and FCCBs. Sixth Sense Venture Advisors LLP proposes to invest ₹50 crore in equity. The promoters would further invest ₹111 crore via preferential allotment, the company said.

