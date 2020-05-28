Paracetamol API exports to resume

HYDERABAD

28 May 2020 22:19 IST

Export of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of paracetamol from the country is all set to resume with the Centre on Thursday moving it out of the ‘restricted for export’ list.

More than two months ago, the raw material of the common fever medication as well as 12 other APIs and formulations made from them were not allowed to be exported by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak, fears of disruption in supplies from China and a drug shortage.

Paracetamol API was the lone item that remained in the list when the government in April first permitted export of the other 12 APIs and their formulations and thereafter, by another notification, also allowed export of formulations made from Paracetamol.

Advertising

Advertising

In a notification on Thursday, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the March 3 notification is “further amended to remove restriction on export of paracetamol APIs, making its export free with immediate effect.”

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, a body under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had opposed the restriction on exports stating the move will impact the commitments made by exporters and not complying with them may result in complications for them.

Welcoming the decision to resume export of paracetamol API too, Pharmexcil Director General Uday Bhaskar said about 40% of the paracetamol API manufactured in the country is consumed in the domestic market, while the rest is meant for exports. There are enough supplies to meet any increase in domestic demand, he said, adding the latest order is bound to cheer exporters.