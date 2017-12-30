Panel moots agency to aid cybercrime victims

A Parliamentary panel asserted that the I-T Ministry should set up a cybercrime nodal agency or helpline that would assist and guide victims in dealing with such incidents. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, in its report, noted that there is no separate mechanism for dealing with cases of cybercrime in India.

“Keeping in view the fact that the victim or the field functionaries in Law Enforcement Agency (LEAs) may not have the kind of knowledge/resources/expertise to identify or deal with specialised cases of cybercrime, the Committee had emphasised on setting up of a nodal agency/helpline for victims of cybercrime,” it said.

The Electronics and IT Ministry (MeitY) had noted that the Home Ministry is setting up a centralised portal for cybercrime against women and children.