Business

Panel moots agency to aid cybercrime victims

No separate mechanism for dealing cybercrimes

A Parliamentary panel asserted that the I-T Ministry should set up a cybercrime nodal agency or helpline that would assist and guide victims in dealing with such incidents. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, in its report, noted that there is no separate mechanism for dealing with cases of cybercrime in India.

“Keeping in view the fact that the victim or the field functionaries in Law Enforcement Agency (LEAs) may not have the kind of knowledge/resources/expertise to identify or deal with specialised cases of cybercrime, the Committee had emphasised on setting up of a nodal agency/helpline for victims of cybercrime,” it said.

The Electronics and IT Ministry (MeitY) had noted that the Home Ministry is setting up a centralised portal for cybercrime against women and children.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 8:40:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/panel-moots-agency-to-aid-cybercrime-victims/article22334529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY