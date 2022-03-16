Pandemic had a negative impact on women’s career path: study

The top sectors in which women are now rejoining include automobile, manufacturing, and construction, according to the study. | Photo Credit: AFP

March 16, 2022



Almost half of the women who took part in a recent survey said the pandemic has had a negative impact on their career path. Even as 58% are currently in the process of rejoining the workforce, about 48% of them had quit their jobs before COVID-19, while 32% had quit during the pandemic, and 20% are now between jobs.

According to the study conducted by job portal Indeed, the top sectors in which women are now rejoining are automobile (71%), manufacturing (70%), and construction and real estate (68%). The sector with the lowest proportion of women returning to work is retail (43%).

About 58% of respondents believed women employees had quit their jobs in the last two years to take up more family responsibilities, including childcare. Some 32% of women said they quit because of pandemic-related health concerns (21%) and maternity leave (13%), according to the study.

E-commerce (77%), construction & real estate and IT/ITeS (70% each) are the sectors in which an overwhelming proportion of women have cited family responsibilities as the major reason for quitting. Whereas in the retail sector, maternity leave was believed to be the top reason (30%) for leaving jobs.

A significant proportion of employers (39%) agree with the view that female employees quit their organisations over the last two years because of family responsibilities. Some 27% said lack of appropriate recognition by management was a significant factor in causing women to quit, and 20% believed health and safety concerns, likely driven by the pandemic, were the reasons.

Nishita Lalvani, senior manager for Indeed India and South East Asia said, “Organisations need to ensure that women are inspired and empowered to grow their career by addressing what companies can do to support their women employees. With organisations welcoming the women workforce back, they need to ensure they equip the women workforce with the necessary industry skills in order to retain and attract them.” As many as 1,207 women professionals and 410 employers took part in the study.