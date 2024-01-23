Pandemic didn’t adversely impact life segment; industry to continue to grow in mid teens: Kotak Mahindra

January 23, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Life insurance is one industry segment that was not adversely affected by Covid and in fact the sector has been witnessing a spurt in demand since the pandemic, said Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.

“Life insurance segment industry has been posting a quantum growth over the years including in last year, even after the pandemic. We expect the industry to continue to grow in the mid teens. Covid has only increased the awareness as people increasingly felt the need for life insurance and health insurance covers,’‘ Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company told The Hindu on the side lines of the launch of Kotak’s new product, TULIP, a unit linked term insurance here on Tuesday.

According to him, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company insured the lives of 5 crore people in the country and the company currently manages assets worth over ₹70,000 crore. It also has 1.10 lakh insurance advisors across the country. The life insurance firm also had a gross return premium of ₹10,200 crore in the nine month’s period as on December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the company’s focus on the southern market, he said, the brand was deeply penetrated in the region, especially Karnataka after Kotak’s acquisition of Bengaluru-based ING Vysya, which has a market share of 10%.

“We have a deep presence in the South. Karnataka is one of our large businesses and we are very well penetrated in Andhra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu with each state accounting for 10% of business while we have bank assurance relationships in Kerala,’‘ he added.

Kotak’s new TULIP, Term with Unit Linked Insurance Plan, offers life cover up to 100 times of the annual premium while giving customers the opportunity to earn return like a unit linked insurance plan (ULIP). It also provides additional protection against critical illness and accidental death, according to the company.

“Customer centricity has always been the DNA at Kotak Life. TULIP offers customers comprehensive protection like a term plan and also the opportunity to grow their wealth like a ULIP,’‘ Balasubramanian elaborated.

