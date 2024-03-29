GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panasonic to invest ₹450 cr in start-ups across India, Japan, Europe

March 29, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Panasonic Corporation’s Corporate Venture Capital Fund initiative, Panasonic Kurashi Visionary Fund (PKVF), “is committed to investing ₹450 crore to support start-ups across India, Japan and Europe,” said Kunio Gohara, Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO) and Head of the CVC office, Panasonic Corporation.

Mr. Kunio said PKVF was established to tackle social problems globally and aims to enrich and transform people’s lives.

The fund’s focus areas include well-being, decarbonization, energy, food and spatial infrastructure and emerging lifestyles.

Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “India is the world’s third largest start-up ecosystem with more than 1.25 lakh start-ups and 110 unicorns and Panasonic is looking forward to being part of this journey through our initiatives.”

Panasonic established its India Innovation Centre in 2017 with an initial investment of ₹240 crore.

Related Topics

startups

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.