Panasonic eyes 10% share in AC market

Representational image. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Panasonic is eyeing a 10% market share in air-conditioner segment on the back of a new range of products it launched on Thursday.

The firm wants to reach the target as early as possible from the existing 6%, said Gaurav Sah, business head, air-conditioning group of Panasonic India.

While the firm was positive about the growth prospects this summer, he said it had lined up several new offerings for the season.

He expected the new range to play a major role in boosting growth.

The new connected AC range offers a customised sleep mode feature that allows the users to programme different temperatures throughout the night. The IoT enabled inverter split air-conditioners are priced ₹35,990 onwards and will be sold through Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets, small electronic stores and on online platforms.

