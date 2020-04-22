Palo Alto Networks buys CloudGenix for $420million

Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity firm, said it has completed the acquisition of CloudGenix Inc., a cloud-delivered software defined- wide area network provider.
Palo Alto Networks has paid around $420 million in cash, excluding purchase price adjustments, to acquire CloudGenix. CloudGenix co-founders Kumar Ramachandran, Mani Ramasamy and Venkataraman Anand would now join Palo Alto Networks, as per the company.
Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks said, “CloudGenix has shown tremendous vision for how enterprises need to shift their security posture in today’s cloud-scale, distributed environments. The integration of our platforms into a best-in-class SASE (secure access service edge) offering will benefit not only our combined customer base, but the industry at large as it continues to undergo network and security transformation.”
