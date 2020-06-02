Palaniappan regains control of Kumudam

CHENNAI

02 June 2020 22:32 IST

‘Cancellation of majority holding illegal’

A. Jawahar Palaniappan, son of Kumudam Publications founder SAP. Annamalai Chettiar, has won a major legal battle with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) declaring as illegal, invalid and non est in law the arbitrary cancellation of 3,32,640 equity shares held by him in Kumudam Publications Pvt. Ltd. (KPPL).

The tribunal held the cancellation of the shares, at a board meeting conducted at the behest of another director in the the company P. Varadarajan on September 20, 2011, was a clear violation of Mr. Palaniappan’s rights.

Company directors

The NCLT also declared as illegal a form filed by Mr. Varadarajan with the Registrar of Companies intimating the cessation of Mr. Palaniappan and his mother A. Kothai as directors of the company from January 2, 2012. Such action “is considered as oppressive to the interest of the majority shareholders and to the company itself,” the NCLT said.

Accepting a plea made by Mr. Palaniappan, the NCLT also ordered deletion of three amendments made to the articles of association after Ms. Kothai resigned as MD due to old age in July 2002 and Mr. Varadarajan, son of former company secretary P.V. Parthasarathy, succeeded her.

The amendments stated that Imprint Tech India Pvt. Ltd., belonging to Mr. Varadarajan and his family members, would be entitled to nominate two directors to KPPL’s board and that they shall not be liable to retire by rotation. They also stated if one of those nominees happened to be Mr. Varadarajan, he would occupy the post of chairman.

Further, the amendments went on to give Mr. Varadarajan the privilege of also being the MD of KPPL as long as he was one of the directors and that he shall be entitled to receive remuneration up to 11% of the net profit of the company apart from the monthly remuneration fixed by the board for serving as the MD.

Though it was argued the amendments were made with the full knowledge of Mr. Palaniappan and his mother, the tribunal said, it was done because of mutual trust and confidence. However, the differences of opinion began to surface only in December 2008 when Mr. Varadarajan’s remuneration showed an increase of 88% though the company had suffered losses.

Voted against accounts

Since then, Mr. Palaniappan and his mother voted against approving the accounts. Consequently, they could not participate in the affairs of the company in an effective manner, despite being majority shareholders (over 66%), since the extraordinary general meetings and annual general meetings of the company were not conducted from 2010, the NCLT said.

To restore normalcy, NCLT permitted the mother-son duo to appoint two more directors in proportion to their shareholding in the company and appointed K.K. Balu, former vice-chairman of the Company Law Board, as the chairman of KPPL for a period of six months to conduct the affairs of the company.