Business

‘Pak. copper shipments to China rose at India’s cost’

Vedanta seeks to restart Sterlite plant

Billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Limited, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 4, requesting to allow the opening of its Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu in the overall interests of the economy.

According to Mr. Agarwal, India has lost over ₹40,000 crore due to closure of this plant, of which $1.2 billion was lost in foreign exchange alone.

Citing media reports in Pakistan, Mr. Agarwal said in his letter that Islamabad’s copper shipments to China had increased 400% in the last three years to $550 million last year, boosting Pakistan’s local economy even as Chinese firms were vying to capture India’s copper market.

“My care and concern is that the closure has impacted our country in multiple ways; country has become, for the first time in the last two decades, a net importer rather than an exporter of copper resulting in a heavy import bill,” Mr. Agarwal said in his letter, a copy of which was reviewed by The Hindu.

Due to the closure of the plant, thousands of workers had been rendered jobless, aggravating the unemployment situation and adding to the exodus of the migrants.

“The closure has led to idling and rusting of precious machinery and materials and loss of revenue to the exchequers of both the Centre and the Government of Tamil Nadu in the form taxes, cess, etc,” Mr. Agarwal said in the letter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:47:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/pak-copper-shipments-to-china-rose-at-indias-cost/article31781791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY