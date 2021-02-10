Page Q3 profit jumps 77% to ₹154 crore

Bengaluru

Apparel maker Page Industries’ reported third-quarter revenue rose almost 17% to ₹9,27 crore and net profit by almost 77% to ₹154 crore.

The firm maintained cost-optimisation efforts and reduced other expenses by 5% to ₹142 crore. This was achieved without any employee/worker lay-offs and salary cuts, it said.

“We are encouraged by the strong demand in all our product categories and channels,” said Sunder Genomal, MD.

The company appointed Sandeep Maini, an independent director, as chairman effective February 11.

The board also declared a second interim dividend of ₹150 per equity share.