ADVERTISEMENT

Page Industries to popularise Jockey range among young, Gen Z customers

Published - September 09, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. is launching a refreshed ‘Nothing Fits Better’ campaign to popularise its men’s innerwear range among young, trend-conscious and Gen Z customers.

The company said it would continue to drive forward the growth of the men’s innerwear range for Jockey by expanding its audiences, with a particular focus on youngsters.

‘’The innerwear segment in India has witnessed an uptick in sales in recent times, with the primary sales of innerwear witnessing a significant growth by volume in the last quarter and remains poised for further growth,’‘ Page Industries said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US