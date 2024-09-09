Page Industries to popularise Jockey range among young, Gen Z customers

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. is launching a refreshed ‘Nothing Fits Better’ campaign to popularise its men’s innerwear range among young, trend-conscious and Gen Z customers.

The company said it would continue to drive forward the growth of the men’s innerwear range for Jockey by expanding its audiences, with a particular focus on youngsters.

‘’The innerwear segment in India has witnessed an uptick in sales in recent times, with the primary sales of innerwear witnessing a significant growth by volume in the last quarter and remains poised for further growth,’‘ Page Industries said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.