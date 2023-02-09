ADVERTISEMENT

Page Industries posts 29% decline in Q3 net profit

February 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Page Industries reported a 29.12% decline in net profit to ₹123.73 crore in the quarter ended December from ₹174.57 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased by 2.81% to ₹1,223.26 crore in Q3, from ₹1,189.80 crore. For the nine-month period, the company’s net profit surged 42.45% to ₹492.9 crore while revenue grew 37.62% to ₹3,819.55 crore over the same period a year earlier. Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US