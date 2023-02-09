Page Industries posts 29% decline in Q3 net profit

February 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Page Industries reported a 29.12% decline in net profit to ₹123.73 crore in the quarter ended December from ₹174.57 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased by 2.81% to ₹1,223.26 crore in Q3, from ₹1,189.80 crore. For the nine-month period, the company’s net profit surged 42.45% to ₹492.9 crore while revenue grew 37.62% to ₹3,819.55 crore over the same period a year earlier. Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE.