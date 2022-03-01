Page Industries names V.S Ganesh as new MD as Genomal set to quit

Founder promoter Sunder Genomal to resign voluntarily from the post of MD with effect from May 31

Bengaluru

Page Industries has announced the voluntary resignation of Sunder Genomal from the post of Managing Director of the company with effect from May 31, 2022.

Mr. Genomal who had been working with the company from its inception in 1995, would continue as non-executive director on the Board from June 1, 2022, the company said in a statement.

V.S Ganesh, currently ED & CEO of the company, would be appointed as M.D with effect from June 1, subject to the approval of the shareholders, Page Industries said.

“The journey with Page Industries has been a major part of my life and I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment of this journey as a founder, promoter and Managing Director,” Mr. Genomal said.

“In my proposed new role, I will continue to see myself as the conscience keeper of Page Industries, as the custodian of its values, governance, ethical and moral principles and will continue to oversee the interests of all its stakeholders,” he added.

Page Industries is an exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE.