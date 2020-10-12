Business

PAG-led group set to acquire Anjan Drug

PAG, an Asia-focussed private equity firm, along with its consortium partners CX Partners and Samara Capital, is all set to acquire a controlling stake in Anjan Drug Pvt. Ltd, a Chennai-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

However, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is part of the PAG-led consortium’s strategy to create a platform for the development and production of bulk drug ingredients, PAG said in a statement.

“We see the Indian API market as a very attractive opportunity and well-positioned for the future,” said Nikhil Srivastava, managing director and head, India private equity, PAG.

