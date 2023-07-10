Packaging firm Pakka gets listed on NSE

July 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

Packaging solutions provider Yash Pakka Ltd., which has been listed on the BSE since 1992, on Monday got listed on the NSE in a new identity ‘Pakka Ltd.’ to enhance investor base.

The company, which provides regenerative packaging to QSR, food carry and food services, has announced capacity expansion at its Ayodhya unit with investment of ₹550 crore. The expansion is expected to be operational in 2025, said Ved Krishna, vice chairman, Pakka Ltd.

The company has also announced plans to set up a production facility at Guatemala in North America with an investment of $250 million. This unit, with a production capacity of 400 tonnes per day, is expected to be operational in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be the world’s largest compostable flexible packaging and moulded fibre facility, based on bagasse fiber,” Mr. Krishna said.

The company said it has been focusing on developing and supplying compostable packaging solutions as alternative for single-use plastic.

Jagdeep Hira, MD, Pakka Ltd. said, “Our listing on the NSE with a new identity means that we are serious to scale up regenerative food packaging around the world. We have developed a go-to-the-market strategy encompassing value added products, new geographies, and new tie-ups for enhancing manufacturing capacity.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.