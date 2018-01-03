Pack grains, sugar in jute bags: Cabinet

In a boost to the jute sector, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the mandatory packaging of foodgrains and sugar in jute bags for the Jute Year 2017-18.
“The decision would sustain the core demand for the jute sector and support the livelihood of the workers and farmers dependent on the sector,” the government said in a release. “The Jute Year 2017-18 period is from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.”
“The approval mandates that 90% of the food grains and 20% of the sugar products shall be mandatorily packed in jute bags.”
