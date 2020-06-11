Pace of downdrages accelerates while upgrades have dried up says ICRA

Given the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) across the globe as well as in India, credit rating agency ICRA has witnessed accelerated pace of downgrades while the upgrades have nearly dried up for the corporates.

The pace of rating downgrades has accelerated, with the average monthly downgrades increasing by 22% during this period, compared to the monthly average of FY2020.

Of the 315 negative rating actions taken by ICRA on the non-financial sector entities in the period from March 1, 2020 to May 15, 2020, a majority of them were attributable to the pandemic outbreak.

Nearly half of these negative rating actions have been downgrades (150), while a significant proportion has also undergone a change in outlook to negative (122).

Given the current uncertainties with regards to the pandemic and the evolving situation, 43 entities were also placed on Ratings Watch. However, negative rating actions have so far impacted only 9.6% of the rated portfolio of corporate sector entities.

Commenting on the downgrades, Shamsher Dewan, Vice President-Corporate Ratings, ICRA says, “There has been a need to review the creditworthiness of rated entities, especially in sectors hard-hit by the pandemic. With the impact of the pandemic across sectors being multi-fold, including slowdown in domestic demand and the global economy, supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and commodity price impact, among others; and the general uncertainty with regard to timing of revival, negative rating actions have increased, while upgrades have dried up.”

The sectors directly impacted by the pandemic have faced the brunt of rating actions. Accordingly, negative rating movements have been more in sectors that were at high risk from the impact of the pandemic.

Out of the top ten sectors which witnessed a negative rating action since March 2020, a large proportion were those that were categorized as “High Risk” by ICRA. These included sectors like aviation, hotels and restaurants, retail, and ports. This underscores the aspect that these sectors are more vulnerable to business disruptions caused by the pandemic, and accordingly, the credit quality of entities is likely to be more impacted than other sectors.

On the other hand, several “Low Risk” sectors like FMCG, sugar, seeds, and utilities have not experienced negative rating action during this period, despite a large portfolio-base (100+ entities), highlighting their relative resilience to the pandemic.

ICRA notes that most downgrades have been more prevalent in the lower rating categories, especially the non-investment grade. Negative rating actions in the investment grade have been mostly related to either being placing the Ratings Watch or change in the outlook to Negative.

Additionally, for many smaller entities, lack of adequate information (given their relatively weaker information systems and operational constraints faced in data-sharing) has been a challenge in credit assessment during this period - though these instances have largely been restricted to the entities rated in the non-investment grade.

“As credit conditions evolve, ICRA continues to closely monitor the quality of its ratings and would be taking rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and the severity of this crisis. The spurt in negative rating actions make managing the trade-off between rating accuracy and rating stability more challenging," Mr. Dewan added.