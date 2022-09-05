OYO to on board 600 new hotels, homes in South India by Dec.

Bengaluru

Hospitality technology platform OYO said on Monday it has plans to significantly increase hotels and homes in South India.

Buoyed by strong booking trends in the region in both business and leisure travel segments, the platform said would aim to add 35 hotels per week here on.

Currently, OYO operates 1,350 properties in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Puducherry and the plan is to add 500 to 700 in the region, the company said.

“Travel is rebounding in the country with continued growth in occupancy rate owing to the increase in demand. Down South, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai are among the top 10 business markets for OYO in India,” it said in a statement. Additionally, Kochi, Visakhapatnam and Puducherry had emerged as prominent leisure markets in the country among others, it said.

OYO said it had witnessed sustained momentum in travel with a jumpstart in business from various industry sectors since January 2022 as Bengaluru and Hyderabad top the list of most-booked OYO hotels in the country besides Delhi.