OYO to hire over 300 techies in six months

OYO, a travel technology firm, said it would hire over 300 technology professionals, including software developers, engineering and product managers, designers and data scientists, across entry-level and senior-leadership roles over the next six months.

These new hires would have key skill sets and expertise in the areas of machine learning, data engineering and information security, Android and iOS development. The expanded design, product and engineering teams would be responsible for building long-term capabilities for OYO from scratch and update the current tech stack, said the firm in a statement.

OYO currently has a tech stack of more than 50 products and over 500 microservices, including consumer and partner apps such as OYO, OYO OS, Co-OYO, as well as other applications such as dynamic pricing app, Tariff Manager, for online travel agents.