OYO offers employees ‘infinite paid leave’ until July

12 May 2021 21:49 IST

OYO, an hotels, homes and living spaces aggregator, announced ‘no reason asked,’ infinite paid leave for its employees until the end of July. The company moved to a 4-day week working model in May and this may be extended to June as well. To offer a mid-week breather to employees OYO declared four Wednesdays — May 12, 19, 26 and June 2 as company holidays, as per a post to its employees.

“These are incredibly tough times. We know that the next 2-3 months are not going to be easy,’’ OYO said on Wednesday.

