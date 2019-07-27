OYO Hotels to expand T.N. footprint

Budget hospitality firm OYO Hotels & Homes will be offering its services in six tier-II cities of Tamil Nadu to strengthen its foothold.

OYO, which gets maximum bookings from Chennai and Coimbatore, is poised to enter Tirunelveli, Salem, Velankanni, Kancheepuram, Yelagiri and Tiruchendur.

“Supported by OYO’s operational and technological capabilities followed by great customer and asset-owner feedback, we are expanding our presence across the State,” said Aditya Ghosh, CEO, OYO India and south Asia, in a statement.

Currently, OYO is present in over 300 cities across 10,000 leased and franchised buildings and over 200,000 rooms. It’s mission is to upgrade all forms of real estate and thereby provide quality living spaces to travellers around the world, said the company in a statement.

“We are committed to offering standardised, quality and affordable accommodations to travellers around the country and the world. Our full-scale fulfilment-led model backed by innovative technology and talent helps us ensure a great experience for both consumers and asset owners,” he said.

Backed by technological innovations and operational capabilities, OYO aims to revolutionise the fragmented and legacy-driven budget hospitality space and offer travellers standardised good quality hospitality experiences at affordable prices.