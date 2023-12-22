ADVERTISEMENT

Oxyzen Express raises seed capital of $3 million

December 22, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Co-founded by a team of eight industry veterans, Oxyzen commenced operations in early 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Oxyzen Express. | Photo Credit: Oxyzen Express website

Express Logistics and supply chain solutions start-up Oxyzen Express said it had closed seed capital fund raise second round of $3 million to invest into next-gen logistic tech.

The fund raise happened during the course of the current fiscal with Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund and SNAM group of companies as lead investors along with participation from a host of other angel investors. It was facilitated by Lion Hill Capital as financial advisors, the city-based firm said in a statement.

Co-founded by a team of eight industry veterans, Oxyzen commenced operations in early 2022. It reported revenue of $6 million in FY23. Today, Oxyzen serves many marquee corporate customers across multiple industry sectors including retail, pharma, FMCG, e-commerce, electronics and auto.

