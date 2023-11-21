Owner of Sunpure edible oil forays into jaggery mart, eyes ₹120 cr. per annum

November 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

M.K. Agrotech, the owner of edible oil brand, Sunpure, has forayed into jaggery powder and jaggery block, targeting ₹120-crore additional business per annum from the new segment. The company said it would introduce jaggery across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Tamil Nadu over the next one month.

Sunpure Jaggery Powder and Sunpure Jaggery Block, available in 500g packs, have been already introduced in Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of the company’s efforts to advocate for a chemical and preservative-free healthy living, it further said. “We have ambitious plans to become a pan-India FMCG brand that empowers consumers to embrace healthy living,” said Sridhar Vaidyanathan, Chief Operating Officer, MK Agrotech. According to him, India is one of the leading exporters of jaggery in the world and the domestic market for packaged jaggery is ripe for disruption. The country’s packaged jaggery market touched ₹55.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach ₹122.1 billion by 2028 at a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% over five years, he said, quoting industry statistics. “Given that Indian consumers are becoming increasingly health conscious and looking to replace refined, white sugar in their diets with a healthier alternative, the company decided to venture into the new segment with Sunpure Jaggery,” Mr. Vaidyanathan said, explaining the rationale.

Jaggery is a good source of iron and antioxidants. It also contains calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus, among other nutrients. Sunpure Jaggery is packed conveniently in powder and block form so that it can be easily stored and transported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.