Overseas VSF manufacturers get time to get quality certificate

January 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Union government has given 60 days time for overseas viscose staple fibre (VSF) manufacturers to get quality certificate for fibre imported by India.

After a meeting on Friday, Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Met stakeholders of the Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) value chain to discuss issues faced by them. On the request of the industry, it was agreed to extend the implementation of the Quality Control Order by 60 days, ensuring adequate availability of high quality VSF in the country.”

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, said India imports viscose fibre largely from Indonesia, China, and Europe. In a move to check the import of low-quality VSF, the Ministry of Textiles notified the VSF Quality Control Order (QCO) 2022 last month to be implemented within one month.

Considering the import dependency of India, specially for some nominated categories and various procedural issues faced by the user industry, industry associations, including the CITI, sought time to implement the quality control order.

Accepting this, the Ministry has also advised the Bureu of Indian Standards (BIS) to complete the registration process of the important VSF suppliers at the earliest, he said.

According to Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, the Minister has also directed the BIS to complete industry visits in a time bound manner and issue BIS certificate to the manufacturers that are located in different countries and export VSF to India.