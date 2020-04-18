Over half of top 500 firms could face liquidity crisis

Over half of the top 500 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange could find themselves strapped for cash to even make routine payments in the aftermath of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Some strong companies such as Reliance Industries (₹1,53,719 crore of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019), Interglobe Aviation (₹20,068 crore) and Bajaj Auto (₹17,407 crore), to name just three, will obviously ride through the crisis comfortably. But a majority of the firms could find themselves in liquidity trouble, unless if promoters step in with equity or banks lend to them.

As per data analysed by Acuite Ratings & Research Ltd. exclusively for The Hindu, out of 467 of the top 500 NSE-listed companies, excluding banks, 257, or 55% of them, have less than 100% cushion for bearing fixed and debt-servicing costs.

In other words, they will need additional funds through debt or equity to maintain their operations or have to cut back on their existing costs.

If one limits it to only fixed costs and assumes that the lenders will provide moratorium or refinance, then the number of companies having less than 100% cushion reduces to 208 or 45%.

So, in other words, 208 companies, among the top 500 listed companies in India, excluding banks, don’t have enough liquidity or cash to pay for their existing fixed costs.

Out of these 208 companies, 153 companies, or 33%, don’t have even 50% cushion i.e. they will not be in a position to pay even half of the fixed costs in Q1 unless if additional cash is generated from business or if promoters infuse funds.

And 210 companies can service both fixed costs and debt repayments comfortably without any business activity given their liquidity position.

Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer, Acuite Ratings & Research Ltd., said,” “Needless to say, COVID-19 has sparked a major crisis in the corporate sector. Contrary to the perception that only SMEs are subject to liquidity challenges, our analysis of the top 500 NSE-listed companies highlight that 257, or around 55%, of these companies, do not have adequate liquidity in their balance sheet to pay for the fixed costs and debt repayment of the current quarter in a complete lockdown scenario.”

“There is a significant likelihood that at least 200 companies in the top 500 listed Indian companies will need to go for cost rationalisation through measures such as salary cuts or payment deferrals in the first quarter even if the lockdown is progressively removed from May onwards,” he said.

“COVID-19 will see certain sectors benefiting. But across sectors, there will be polarisation of losers and gainers. In the immediate aftermath of COVID-19, it will be seen which organisations survive,” said Apurva Purohit, director, Music Broadcast Ltd., which runs Radio City FM channels in 39 markets in India.

“A large number of businesses with poor balance sheets will close down. Businesses which have cash in hand and no short-term debt and the ones which can run during this period by meeting fixed costs and some positive cash generation, can rebuild fast and survive,” she said.

According to Shailesh Shah, senior partner and founder at Strta Consulting, businesses that have been around for a long time and have been managed conservatively will survive.

“With businesses dying, people losing jobs and cash-strapped developing nations beginning to teeter, mankind is faced with an economic crisis that is disproportionately bigger than the two-million infected and the 1,56,000 dead from COVID-19,” Mr. Shah said.

“Mankind has to come out of this crisis correctly. As we don’t know better, lockdowns are the only known way to survive. Assuming a best case scenario that the world is able to go past the epidemic in the next few months, a world, virtually without business for almost six months, is now going to have to reboot,” he said.