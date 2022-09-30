‘Over a billion customers visited Flipkart during 8-day festive sales’

Flipkart said over a billion customers visited its platform during the 8-day festive sales and it also witnessed 35 million app downloads from new customers. Growth in the number of ﬁrst-time sellers was over 100% and more than 50% of the transacting sellers saw a 1.5X increase in their businesses. The platform also saw over 100% increase in the number of crorepati sellers year-on-year, said the e-tailer.

With 4 million first-time customers this year’s The Big Billion Days, Flipkart said it saw sales of 3 sarees and 2 Kurtis every second. Also, premium mobile phones, costing ₹20,000 and upwards, comprised almost 50% of the total mobiles sold in the last 8 days

The e-tailer also reported a 45% increase in customers choosing a vernacular language for festive purchases, indicating increased participation from small towns and beyond.

Flipkart in a statement said it served millions of customers in the remotest parts of the nation such as Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh, and Port Blair, Medinipur, Bankura, Puri and Bhagalpur being among the top 10 Tier-3 cities from where Flipkart’s customers shopped the most.

According to the platform, fashion and lifestyle continued to be a big attraction in Tier-2 and -3 cities, with suitcases, running shoes, men’s jeans and footwear being some of the top-selling products, drawing in 45% more customers over last year.

Grocery witnessed a 2.3x increase in new customers using the platform; the number of cities shopping for groceries more than doubled to almost 1,700 this TBBD. Nearly 70% of the grocery demand was recorded from Tier-2 and -3 cities including Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna and Vijayawada, as per Flipkart.

Manjari Singhal, Senior Director, Customer, Growth, and Events, Flipkart, said, “In its ninth year now, The Big Billion Days has evolved into an experience that nationwide customers and sellers look forward to, and we will continue to make concerted efforts to create value for the entire ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Amazon, its MNC rival, to simplify the shopping experience for customers, launched Amazon Live in India, a unique live shopping programme on Amazon.in which customers can directly interact with content creators who showcase products, answer customer questions in real-time, run polls, and offer limited duration deals, as per a statement from the company.

“Through Amazon Live, we aim to connect the influencers with customers at scale, enabling them to make informed purchases,” said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India.