Over 82% executives see rise in cybersecurity budgets in 2023: survey

According to the survey, 89% of Indian business executives say their organisation’s cybersecurity team detected a significant cyberthreat to business and prevented it from affecting their operations, as against 70% globally

More than 82% of business executives in India foresee an increase in cybersecurity budgets in 2023, with 77% of them viewing cybercriminal activity as the biggest organisational threat, according to a PwC survey.

As per the ‘2023 Global Digital Trust Insights-India edition’, one in four companies (27%) globally has suffered a data breach that cost $1–20 million or more in the past three years. However, despite cyberattacks continuing to cost businesses millions of dollars, globally fewer than 40% of executives surveyed say they have fully mitigated cybersecurity risk exposure in a number of critical areas. In India, the figure is slightly better with more than 50% respondents believing that they have fully mitigated the risks their bold moves incurred since 2020.

“In the Indian context, as far as threat actors are concerned, cybercriminal activity (77%) takes the top spot in line with global findings. However, beyond that, insider threat (current employee, past employee, contractor) emerges as a unique challenge in India, with 62% of the respondents highlighting it,” the survey said, adding that this is further corroborated by recent news about employees moonlighting and the lapses in security as organisational boundaries expanded following the pandemic and the switch to remote working.

According to PwC, the survey includes 3,522 respondents across 65 countries and companies with revenues greater than $1 billion make up 52% of those surveyed; 25% have revenues greater than $5 billion.