Over 3.13 lakh cybersecurity incidents reported till Oct. 2019: Minister

More than 3.13 lakh cybersecurity incidents, including phishing and website hacking, were reported in 2019 till October, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said as per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), 3,13,649 cybersecurity incidents had been reported till October in 2019.

The cyber incidents include phishing, network scanning and probing, virus/malicious code and website hacking.

The cyber incidents reported to CERT-In in 2018 stood at 2,08,456. This was an increase of nearly 74.5% from the 53,117 cyber incidents in 2017. In 2016, the number stood at 50,362.

“In tune with the dynamic nature of information technology and emerging cyber threats, continuous efforts are required to be made by owners to protect networks by way of hardening and deploying appropriate security controls,” the Minister said.

He added, “There have been attempts from time-to-time to launch cyberattacks on Indian cyberspace. It has been observed that attackers are compromising computer systems located in different parts of the world and use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are being launched.”

For resolution of incidents involving systems outside the country, CERT-In devises response measures in coordination with its counterpart agencies in foreign countries, he said.

Further, Mr. Dhotre said CERT-In issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on regular basis, among other measures.