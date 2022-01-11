Business

Outward FDI dips 8% to $2 bn in Dec.

PTI MUMBAI 11 January 2022 02:17 IST
Updated: 10 January 2022 22:00 IST

Outward foreign direct investment (FDI) by Indian companies fell by over 8% to $2.05 billion in December in the current fiscal, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The domestic firms had invested $2.23 billion in overseas joint ventures and fully-owned subsidiaries in December 2020.

Of the total investment made by the Indian companies overseas during the month, $1.22 billion was in the form of issuance of guarantees, $464.39 million was equity participation and $367.17 million investment was made through loans, as per the RBI data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) for De cember 2021.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business
foreign investment
macro economics
Read more...