Outward FDI dips 8% to $2 bn in Dec.

Outward foreign direct investment (FDI) by Indian companies fell by over 8% to $2.05 billion in December in the current fiscal, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The domestic firms had invested $2.23 billion in overseas joint ventures and fully-owned subsidiaries in December 2020.

Of the total investment made by the Indian companies overseas during the month, $1.22 billion was in the form of issuance of guarantees, $464.39 million was equity participation and $367.17 million investment was made through loans, as per the RBI data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) for De cember 2021.