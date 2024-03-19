Outside U.S. more people signing up for Prime in India: Mike Hopkins

March 19, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

Prime Video, the subscription video on demand over-the-top streaming service of Amazon, has found greater acceptance in the Indian market and the demand for Indian content outside India has been on a rise, Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He was in India for the brand’s flagship event – Prime Video Presents India, where the line up of movies and series was announced in the presence of the producers and actors.

“For the past several years, outside of the U.S. more people have signed up for Prime in India than anywhere else in the world. And in India more people sign up for Prime Video than any other benefit,” he said.

“Last year, India had the highest percentage of Prime Members stream Prime Video than any country in the world,” he added.

Talking about the popularity of Indian content globally, Mr. Hopkins said, “In any given week in 2023, Indian content was watched in over 210 countries and territories. In fact, Indian programming trended in the Top 10 on Prime Video worldwide for 43 of the last 52 weeks.”

Prime Video, on Tuesday, announced to stream close to 70 series and movies on its platform, with most of them premiering on the service over the next two years.

With 40 Original series and movies, and 29 of some of India’s biggest movies, the new slate is aimed at delighting and engaging customers.

“It has been our focus to serve Indian customers with the best of entertainment across formats. From Original series and movies, direct-to-service premieres to post-theatrical launches of some of the biggest hits across languages, our goal is to be the first choice of entertainment for every customer,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India.

“Our content broke new ground in 2023, helping India remain a front runner, across international locales, in new customer adoption and Prime member engagement. We want every story on our service to be someone’s favourite show or movie,” he said.

“In sync with this, we are unveiling our biggest, most diverse slate till date, and are certain that our upcoming series and movies will continue to enthral audiences, not just in India but around the world,” he added.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video said, “As the home for storytellers and talent, we are partnering with some of the most prolific names in Indian entertainment, and empower dynamic, new voices, to create stories that are fresh, powerful, inspiring and entertaining.”

“We are confident that our upcoming slate of series and movies will pave the way for even more compelling narratives from India to emerge,” she said.