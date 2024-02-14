Outdoor media firm Signpost India debuts on bourses with market cap of ₹1,745 crore

February 14, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

Signpost India Ltd., the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and integrated advertising media enterprise, on Wednesday listed on the BSE and NSE after bagging all approvals for the merger of listed entity Pressman Advertising Ltd. with itself.

The stock, with a face value of ₹2 closed, with a gain of 22.56% at ₹326.55 on the NSE thus taking the total market capitalisation to ₹1,745 crore compared with ₹76 crore when the merger was announced.

In an interview with The Hindu, Signpost’s Chairman & Managing Director Shripad Ashtekar said the listing symbolised a new era for the company. He said the company would invest ₹100 crore in two years to build infrastructure at public places [where its digital bill boards would be placed] out of which about ₹40 crore has already been invested.

The company is also planning to have operations with physical infrastructure at several Asian countries including Japan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore and UAE.

The company specialises in programmatic digital advertising. Its portfolio includes billboards (conventional, backlit, digital), transit media (skywalks, bus panels, airports, metro stations, bus queue shelters and smart mobile vans) and innovative assets like kiosks, traffic booths and electric public bicycle stations.

The company said AI/ML tools optimises OHH assets selection for clients based on target audience and budget.

Through its merger with Pressman Advertising Ltd., Signpost India now offers comprehensive advertising services including print, TV, radio, digital marketing and public relations.

Currently, Signpost India has an asset base comprising over 33.9 million sq. ft. of ad space across 29,246 panels spread nationwide reaching over 54.6 million individuals at India’s major metros, Mr. Ashtekar said.

The company’s significant projects include Mumbai Metro (Line 2A and 7) and renewed BEST bus and bus shelter queue contracts over the past years.

“Our 7 to 20 years long term advertising contracts pave the way for sustained growth and business will grow by 25% year on year. We are transforming transit infrastructure and expanding into sustainable public spaces across major commercial, educational and tourist centres in India,” Mr. Ashtekar said.

For FY23 the company reported revenues of ₹342 crore, up 84% Year on Year (YoY). Growing at a CAGR of 30% for last three years the reported net profit was ₹35 crore.

For 9 months of FY24 the company reported total income of ₹2,89.51 crore, up 55% YoY and profit after tax increased 51% YoY to ₹26.30 crore.